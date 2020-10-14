Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 330902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Matson by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

