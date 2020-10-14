Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $905,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $630,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4,553.6% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

