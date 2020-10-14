Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.