M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.74

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 4387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. JMP Securities began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 500,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.