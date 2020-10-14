Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

