Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVGO. Benchmark downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

