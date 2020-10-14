Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $173.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

