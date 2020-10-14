Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.15

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.15 and last traded at $149.15, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

