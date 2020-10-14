LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE LC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingClub by 146.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.