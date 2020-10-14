Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,679 shares of company stock worth $6,318,290. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

