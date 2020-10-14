Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,679 shares of company stock worth $6,318,290. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

