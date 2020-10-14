KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.