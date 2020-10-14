KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,006.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,255,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 1,214,913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 198,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.