KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 40.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southern by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $6,805,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

