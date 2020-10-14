KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 10,856 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.