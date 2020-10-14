KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

KRE stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

