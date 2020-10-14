KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

