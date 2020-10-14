KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $799,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

