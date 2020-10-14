KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,276,000 after buying an additional 586,779 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

