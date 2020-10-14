KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,717 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

