KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

