KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.56 and its 200-day moving average is $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

