KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

NYSE HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.78. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

