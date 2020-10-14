KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 128,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 101,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.