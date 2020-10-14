KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

