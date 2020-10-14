KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

