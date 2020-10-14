KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,386,000 after buying an additional 1,268,809 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

