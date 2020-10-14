KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

