KeyCorp Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $62.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.