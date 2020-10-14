Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.41 ($104.01).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR GXI opened at €98.15 ($115.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52 week high of €101.10 ($118.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.