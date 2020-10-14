KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.77. KB Home posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

