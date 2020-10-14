JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Neutral

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.

InVitae stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

