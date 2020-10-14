Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90.2% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

