Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,143,000 after buying an additional 1,270,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

