JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.95. 77,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

