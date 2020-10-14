JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 253,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

