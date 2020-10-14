Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €123.00 ($144.71) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €98.02 ($115.32) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.41. Continental has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12 month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

