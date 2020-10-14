Javier Ferrán Acquires 307 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 307 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75).

On Monday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.60) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,820.28).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,695.11 ($35.21) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,298.65 ($43.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,591.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,694.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

