Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the second quarter worth $514,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

