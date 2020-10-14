iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. 49,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

