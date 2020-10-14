iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,627,000 after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

