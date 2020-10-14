iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $241.03

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.03 and last traded at $240.75, with a volume of 5093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,743,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,397,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103,912.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,572,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

