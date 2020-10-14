iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.