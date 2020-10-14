iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

