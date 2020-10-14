iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 563.9% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,853 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 408.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,358 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,367,000 after acquiring an additional 349,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,477,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.