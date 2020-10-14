iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

