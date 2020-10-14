iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 419 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $1,920.01 and a one year high of $2,156.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

