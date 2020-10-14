IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

