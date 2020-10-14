Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Position Boosted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.