Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,616 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
VOD stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
