Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 17,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,616 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vodafone Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.